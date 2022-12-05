Cryptic crypto future or booming blockchain economy?

The Rock’s crypto revolution took another leap into the unknown with approval last month to sell the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) to locally-based blockchain giants Valereum.

It becomes the first national stock exchange with majority crypto shareholders and feeds into bigger plans to convert Gibraltar into a world-renowned digital tech hub. But recent controversies surrounding large crypto firms may have reduced confidence in the fledgling industry set to become a cornerstone in the Rock’s economy.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR