Strait tunnel raises strategic issues

Hundreds of thousands of people have viewed plans on a German website purporting to show the route of a tunnel linking Gibraltar to Morocco. This comes at the same time as more serious proposals for such a connection appears to have been revived in Spain once again.

A fake video in German publicised the cross-Strait link in the context of a formal exit route for migrants, who would be transported through the tunnel to Gibraltar. Once on the Rock, it was reported that they would be flown by air to Germany with Berlin bearing 80% of the cost. The report turned out to be false, but over 400,000 people are reported to have linked up to the video and watched it on TikTok and Facebook.

