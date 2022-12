The Chief Minister hosted Derek Ghio, Michael Alman and Joe Holliday from the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Charity on Friday 2nd December 2022.

They were joined by representatives from various entities in Gibraltar who donated a grand total of £20,500 to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar following the Chief Minister’s beard shave at Casemates Square on Saturday 26th November 2022.

