Cash or loan in Gibraltar?

You might have your sight on a nice car but you’re just a bit short on cash. Gibraltarians are wondering what the best thing to do is. Go for the cash or take out a loan?

Some people take their spending to the extreme and use all their savings on things they want but don’t really need. Having a nest egg that can be used for emergencies is a good idea especially if you’re living away from your family. It can be handy for covering the cost of replacing a burst boiler, medical bills or vets bills. Sometimes there are added expenses that you don’t plan for and if your balance is low it could force you to take out a loan.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR