Parents to pay for children’s anti-social behaviour

In this context, the draft legislation published recently on spot fines for disorderly behaviour is an important step forward, but there is room for more to be done.A green paper is up for discussion by the Gibraltar Parliament shortly which aims to tackle unruly and disorderly behaviour, including on the part of young people. If this is approved, the Royal Gibraltar Police will be armed with the additional power of a spot fine in order to tackle such cases.

