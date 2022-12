A Citizenship Ceremony, organised by the Civil Status and Registration Office on behalf of the Governor of Gibraltar took place at The Convent on Tuesday morning.

His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, received the oath of allegiance to His Majesty the King and before receiving a pledge of loyalty from 23 new British citizens.

