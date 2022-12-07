Seventeen civil guard incursions in ten days

This was revealed in answer to a written question in the House of Commons, with five of those considered to be a breach of international law.Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell, MP for Romford, asked the Secretary of State for Defence how many times vessels from the Guardia Civil entered British Gibraltar Territorial Waters or any Gibraltarian Port in each of the last ten days. It is unclear why the information sought was only in respect of the Guardia Civil, given that there are other Spanish state actors who make it a habit of using Gibraltar waters as if it were their back yard.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

07-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR