As the RGP Christmas drink driving campaign gets underway, 100 breathalysed within the last week

by MEGAN STRINGER The festive season is here which means that the RGP are cracking down on people driving with alcohol in their system via the Christmas drink driving campaign.

PANORAMA spoke with Road Policing Sergeant Dan Ruffle to find out more about this year’s campaign. In terms of the theme, he said: “If you are going to drink, it is to leave your car at home. It is as simple of that. We have teamed up within our own organisation this year, and also with the Gibraltar Defence Police. They are coming on board with it as well.”

08-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR