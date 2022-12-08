HM GoG – Weather Advisory Heavy Rain

Showers will continue to push across the area today becoming locally heavy with a risk of thunder, through this evening and overnight merging into longer spells of heavy and perhaps thundery rain at times and continuing through Friday.

This could see Rainfall Accumulations reach 25mm within a 6-hour period, but with rainfall currently expected to stay below the Severe Weather threshold (50mm+ in 6 hours). However, there is a chance over this whole period that total RainAccumulations could reach between 40-60mm.

Some strong Southwesterly winds will develop, becoming very gusty especially around heavier showers and, during Friday, could see gusts reach near Gale force.

Weather conditions will become poor at times giving difficult travel conditions, with further standing water and a risk of local flooding on prone roads.

08-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR