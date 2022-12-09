HM GoG – Weather Advisory - Gale

South to Southwesterly winds will strengthen through today to become strong with mean speeds 20-28 knots and occasionally 28-32 knots down towards Europa Point.

Gusts of 35 to 40 knots are expected across the Rock, with a risk of isolated gusts reaching between 40-45 knots particularly down towards Europa Point, but also in association with heavier rain or any thunderstorms, with winds gradually easing later today and overnight.This will add to already poor conditions with heavy rain at times, giving difficult travel conditions.

