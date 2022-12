by MEGAN STRINGER There is just over one month to go until the Mrs Gibraltar Classic takes place, a local beauty pageant for women over the age 50 years old.

This is the second time the pageant will be hosted, with the 2021 Mrs Gibraltar Classic title awarded to Jacqueline Ribeiro, whilst Geraldine Hosken received First Princess and Palmina Ferrary Second Princess in a show that took place last July.

