Christmas Flower Show winners

The Christmas Flower Show, organised by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society has been taking place this week at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Individuals had the opportunity to submit exhibits at the start of this week into six different classes, to be judged by Mrs Carmen Capurro. On Thursday evening, a prize giving ceremony was held for all winners to receive their prizes. The Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel presented the prizes to recipients.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR