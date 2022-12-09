St Martin’s School ‘BELIEVE II’ Christmas Show

On Saturday 3rd December 2022, the St Martin’s Choir and dance group featured as special guests at the 'Believe II' Christmas Show organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG).

The children were introduced on stage by Dawn Holmes, St Martin’s School Head Teacher, who quoted “Diversity and Inclusion is the inspiration of our creativity” and also emphasised the significance of their inclusion in the community show, especially as this date also celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

