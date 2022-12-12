Could Gibrexit cut-off Gibraltar from EU food stocks?

The Rock is blessed with a cornucopia of culinary diversity, yet it produces zero food products and is totally dependent on imports for sustenance.

More than half of Gibraltar’s shipped goods come from European Union countries, which means that failed Gibrexit negotiations could result in drastic changes to the local diet. A no-deal would possibly spike prices and increase checks at the land frontier to the extent that Gibraltar may be required to look for suppliers outside the bloc.

