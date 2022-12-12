Final DPC of this year to take place this week, with Eastside Sewage Transfer Scheme on agenda

by MEGAN STRINGER This week on Thursday, December 15, the final Development and Planning Commission of 2022 will take place virtually.

This year has seen many major developments be discussed throughout the monthly meetings. Some of these developments include The Mount, Northern Defences, John Mackintosh Hall Theatre, proposed Hilton Hotel, the Eastside development, the former King George V Site, alongside numerous projected residential buildings on Devil’s Tower Road.

