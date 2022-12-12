Gibraltar welcomes commissioning of new MOD radar

The new radar at the top of the Rock has now been tested and the Ministry of Defence has accepted its operational performance.

This work is part of Programme Marshall which aims to modernise and support 65 such MOD facilities in and outside the United Kingdom.The new radar complex is expected to serve Gibraltar for decades to come, according to a statement from the suppliers. This work has involved the installation, integration and commissioning of two radars.

