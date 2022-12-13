Roberto made it to Gibraltar, 53rd country to his list!

Last week, we covered Roberto’s story, 32- year-old from Florence, Italy has, set himself the target of running every country and territory on Earth!

‘Running out of Counties’Roberto De Lorenzo arrived in Gibraltar on Saturday at around 8:00am, ‘crossing the runway he met with Eyleen and Emma, two local running legends’. They immediately started their run all around the Rock, for a great tour of information and curiosities about Gibraltar.

