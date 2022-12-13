Roberto made it to Gibraltar, 53rd country to his list!

Last week, we covered Roberto’s story, 32- year-old from Florence, Italy has, set himself the target of running every country and territory on Earth!
‘Running out of Counties’
Roberto De Lorenzo arrived in Gibraltar on Saturday at around 8:00am, ‘crossing the runway he met with Eyleen and Emma, two local running legends’. They immediately started their run all around the Rock, for a great tour of information and curiosities about Gibraltar.
