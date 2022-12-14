Air passenger border incident resolved

HM Government of Gibraltar is aware of the delays experienced by passengers of easyJet flight EZY8902, diverted from Gibraltar International Airport to Malaga Airport, as they attempted to cross the border into Spain.

HMGoG understands that all non-Schengen nationals, including British passport holders, were initially refused entry into Spain by the Spanish authorities, on the basis that there was no proof or guarantee that they were intending to board a flight outbound from Malaga airport. Some 90 passengers were affected.

