Weather Advisory – Heavy Rain

Showers or more prolonged heavy rain at times will continue to affect the area into the overnight period and through Thursday, with a risk of further torrential and thundery downpours.

This could see Rainfall Accumulations reach 20-25mm within a 6-hour period, but with accumulations currently expected to stay below the Severe Weather threshold (50mm+ in 6 hours).Note that through this evening and the early part of tonight, there is also a chance that Southwesterly winds will increase strong for a time with a small risk of isolated gusts/ squalls to Gale force (43 knots) in association with heavier showers.Travel conditions will remain difficult at times, with plenty of standing water expected and a risk of local flooding on prone roads.

14-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR