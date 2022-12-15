On this day in 1982: border to Spain and Gibraltar reopened

Spanish leader Francisco Franco ordered the closure of the border gate on in response to the Gibraltar Constitution Order 1969. Gibraltar's new Constitution was circulated on 23rd May 1969 and just over two weeks later, Spain closed the frontier, however this was the conclusion of restrictions that had commenced nineteen years ago in 1950 and had intensified every year.

