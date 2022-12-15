Picardo reiterates commitment to a treaty

Albares in push for UK-EU Treaty in respect of Gibraltar The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP today joined a meeting being held in Madrid between Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares.

The Chief Minister joined via videolink from Gibraltar for the part of the meeting that related to issues pertaining to the UK/EU negotiation in respect of Gibraltar.

15-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR