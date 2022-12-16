New Commercial Agreement between the UK and Morocco brings hope for Gibraltar’s post Brexit future

On Thursday 24th November the British Chamber of Commerce for Morocco, also known as Britcham Morocco, organised a webinar (an online seminar) entitled: “Following the Agreement establishing an alliance between Morocco and the United Kingdom: The Next Step”.

Three executive members of the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association were invited to attend and were able to question how said agreement applied to Gibraltar.The topic of discussion of the webinar related to the post Brexit Association Agreement which was signed in 2019 and came into force on the 1st of January 2021.

16-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR