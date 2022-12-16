Eastside Sewage Transfer Scheme unanimously approved at DPC

The development formed part of the last DPC meeting of 2022, which was fairly quiet compared to some other months, which has seen multiple major developments on the agenda.The ESTS project has been a significant talking point in recent weeks, as it is seen as an essential infrastructure project required to manage sewage in the Eastside area as a result of extensive developments in the area.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR