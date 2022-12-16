An amazing performance titled “The Perfect Christmas Tree” by the Year 2 children of St Joseph’s Lower Primary School

For the past five weeks the children have been learning all about Christmas trees for their PBL (Project Based Learning).

Through this PBL cycle the children enjoyed an initial entry visit to Alameda which sparked the children’s interest and led to each class coming up with a driving question which directed their learning. The process includes an immersive approach whereby the theme is taught through multiple subject areas and by inviting experts into school to share their knowledge the children’s learning achieves deeper levels and becomes a personally meaningful project.

