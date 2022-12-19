Vested interests

Recently, the `Insider` wrote about a surprisingly varied level of corruption from one European nation to another, with Spain appearing amongst the worst in the index drawn up by the anti-corruption nongovernmental organization Transparency International; hand in hand with three other member states.

When corruption rears its head, Spain’s slip in the league table is not an anomaly, but part of a longer –term trend. In 2000 it sat in 20th place; with countries like France, Ireland and Israel. By 2005 it had slipped to 23rd place. By 2010, it dropped further to 30th position.

