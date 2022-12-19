Gibraltar taught Spain how to play football

Football was a strange and violent game to Spaniards in the mid-to-late eighteen hundreds. In those days, they just saw a bunch of brutish British sailors wearing shorts, wrestling over a small ball batched and strewn together with random items.

They would have never imagined it becoming ‘El deporte del Rey’ (the King’s sport) nor rising as the dominant national sport for more than a century. Popular belief suggests football in Spain was born in Huelva, yet others think Gibraltar had a more important influence than it is given credit for.

19-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR