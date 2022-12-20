Things to remember when buying Christmas presents

With the big day quickly approaching on Sunday, individuals who have not finished their shopping may not have time to do as much research as they would like to which could result in them buying things in a hurry.According to the Office of Fair Trading Gibraltar, the period between Black Friday on November 25th and the January sales is the busiest period of consumer spending. Marketing website SwiftERM confirmed that this year, Thursday 22rd December is predicted to be the second busiest shopping day for Christmas shopping based on trends dictated by the last few years, with one in three last-minute shoppers revealing they choose where to buy their gifts based on how soon they can get them, said ‘Think with Google.’

