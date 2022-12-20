Albares makes treaty less likely

For somebody who professes to want a treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union, the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares sure has a strange way of showing it.

In fact, the evidence suggests that the reverse appears to be true, given that Mr Albares seems to complicate matters further with every statement that he makes.

NARROWS

The more he narrows the public space available the less likely that a treaty will emerge. His latest interview about the negotiations in the Spanish regional press does not allow much room for manouvre. Mr Albares has again insisted in presenting the negotiations as one where Madrid has put forward a global package and it is now up to the other side to take it or leave it. He has repeated that the ball is in the United Kingdom’s court and claimed that it is the Spanish and EU proposals that are under discussion.

