Not everyone is on Facebook!

On the occasion of the recent works at Market Place, buses were diverted from their normal routes, and the pickup place was at Waterport Road. Having said this, many of the everyday passengers were seen either heading for Market Place, or waiting at the Bus Stop by Ocean Village. By the time that they were informed of the change, they had lost various buses.

This created a certain amount of frustration, with elderly people rushing up to the new stop indicated, to make sure they caught the bus before it left. Many of them were asking the drivers, why the Bus Company, or someone from Government, had not put up signs to let the public know of the change. The answer to this was “Lady it was put up in Facebook!

21-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR