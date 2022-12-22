Will 2023 clarify Brexit complexity?

The ongoing issue surrounding the terms of Brexit and how the border between Gibraltar and Spain will operate has re-emerged, following the recent release of a joint proposal by the Spanish government and the European Commission which has been sent to the UK.

Both are aiming for the removal of the border fence between Gibraltar and Spain, and as a result make the area one of “shared prosperity”.It’s a move designed to favour the freedom of mobility for people, and for goods and services between the Rock and the whole of the European Union.

