Chief Minister congratulates Gibraltar Award recipients

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "I congratulate all recipients of the Gibraltar award. The have given excellent service to this community across different fields and we are stronger as a nation for their respective contributions. Edgar, Ahmed Ben, Maria del Lourdes and Stephen are the type of individuals on who we depend, each in their area, to promote the interests of those with disabilities, provide for our civic functions, support our young people and tell our stories. Each of these is an essential part of nation building and I thank each of them for the work they do and the contribution they have made to Gibraltar."

