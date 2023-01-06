The whole thing is preposterous

by CARMEN GOMEZ
As we find ourselves into the New Year, we are still holding on by the skin of our teeth to matters which tie us still with the old one. Our future, that of our community; that of our brave small nation, lies in the hands of our mother country, and those who may not wish us well.
There are red lines which cannot be crossed, and no doubt `interpretive jiggery-pokery` employed to deal with, before we can properly gage what awaits us. In 2019, a senior UK lawyer Martin Howe QC, argued that the UK might become a supplicant if it asked for certain extensions on brexit matters, and that burdensome conditions would be imposed by the EU collectively, or by individual member states, each of whom had a veto.
