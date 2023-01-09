The threat has always been there

It’s the 4th attempt since Ordonez in 1987, to Moratinos in 2000, and Sr. Dastis in 2008. They have their airport in Malaga, what need for ours? Despite the millions that the UK gave Spain out of pure generosity for their pensioners, even though it was Franco not us, who caused them to leave their jobs behind.

They want more, and they want what we get in Gibraltar, and they want the same rights we have, and they want anything that resembles a financial gain to become theirs too. You know where they can go with all their demands, their threats, and their greed; they can go take a hike! They can also forget about Community Care; that is exactly what it means, “Community,” the community of Gibraltar not Spain.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR