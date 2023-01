Whether you are the boss of your company, a parent, a worker or student mindfulness can allow you to adopt more productive and positive mindsets in your life.

Mindfulness can be divided up into seven key attitudes. These are non-judging, patience, beginners mind, trust, non-striving, acceptance and letting go. Once all these have been adopted and achieved then you’d be on your way to true mindfulness.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR