The local beauty pageant, which is organised by Ideal Productions is a derivative of the original Mrs Gibraltar, and is open to women over the age of 50 years old, who are either single, married or divorced. It is also open to mothers and grandmothers. It is the second time the pageant will be hosted.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

12-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR