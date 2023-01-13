Price control: Does Gibraltar need it?

As Gibrexit negotiations enter extra time, retail prices on the Rock have fluctuated with the Pound Sterling, hitting people’s pockets harder than ever before.

War in Ukraine, the pandemic and bureaucratic Brexit hurdles have stifled the transport of goods and spiked inflation to new heights, causing a catastrophic domino effect on Gibraltar’s economy. Average grocery bills have skyrocketed and forced many Llanitos to cut back on spending because their salaries cannot cope with the cost of living crisis.

