Spain enters Gibraltar Declaration on EU-Qatar Aviation Agreement
AMBIVALENCE
This latest twist on the airport is a reflection of the concern that exists in parts of the Spanish administration following the UK and Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union. Simply put, this is that the exit of Gibraltar, airport included, is a blatant manifestation of the fact that the territory on which it is located is not Spanish. In other words, while the airport was part of the EU it could be argued that there was a degree of political ambivalence (not legal) on this question through the wider European framework. However, once Gibraltar was out the position in practice, in politics and in law has become crystal clear.
