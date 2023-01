by MEGAN STRINGER Throughout last year, the focus of the Care Agency’s Fostering Campaign was ‘Every Child Needs a Home’.

The programme focused on finding placements for children who can’t live at home or with extended family, thus the Care Agency looked for people who could offer short-term placements, as well as people looking to integrate children into their family long term.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR