Gibraltar - UK trade up by over 20%

The latest trade figures released by the United Kingdom show that Gibraltar is now the UK’s 44th largest trading partner, accounting for 0.3% of total UK trade. The figures point to an increase in trade between the two countries compared to the equivalent period before that.

The official data in released by the Department of International Trade (DIT) relates to the four quarters to the end of the second quarter of 2022, meaning 30 June of that year. This shows that total trade in goods and services, both imports and exports, between the UK and Gibraltar stood at £4.7 billion, representing an increase of 23.1% over the previous comparable period. In monetary terms this is an increase of £890 million from the four quarters to the end of June 2021.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR