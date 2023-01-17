Weather Advisory – GALE

West, or occasionally West-Southwesterly winds, will continue to strengthen today, becoming mainly strong with mean speeds of 22-28 knots and gusts 35-40 knots.

Winds will be strongest towards the South of the Rock and over Southern Coastal Waters where the mean speed is expected to increase at times to 28-32 knots, with a risk of isolated gusts reaching Gale force and around 43 knots.Travel conditions may become difficult at times, with winds beginning to ease later.

