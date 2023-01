Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 was held this past Friday 13th January at the Inces Hall Theatre featuring a full auditorium and an upbeat vibe.

The show was themed around the Disco Era and began with presenters Angel Ressa and Mark Andrades first introducing the contestants and the judges, five in total plus the adjudicator.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR