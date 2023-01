On Thursday 12 January, Royal Gibraltar Regiment B Company’s Private (Pte) Bouhaltit was presented the Best Reserve Solider of the year for 2022.

The assessment is made over the calendar year to capture key training such as Exercise Jebel Tarik, Exercise Calpe Keys, Ceremonial Duties and Mandatory Annual Training Tests.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR