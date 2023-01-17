Time to put Brexit to bed in Northern Ireland and Gibraltar

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister’s visit to London yesterday will be seen as part of the continuing effort to arrive at a treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. It follows from the public commitment to continue talking which was issued by all sides at the end of last year.

That meeting in December between Gibraltar (virtually), the United Kingdom and Spain, while not raising the white smoke which many people had expected, at least provided the reassurance that the negotiations were set to continue. Gibraltar and the Campo, the two regions with the most to lose in the event of no agreement, breathed a collective sigh of relief at the time. There can be no doubt that the notion of losing the huge employment and economic benefit which Gibraltar provides to the Campo will be a scary thought to many on that side of the border.

