Catalan group in Gibraltar visit
Under the banner “Gibraltar a la Catalana”, a group of Catalan enthusiasts will be participating in a formal visit to Gibraltar next month. Although the emphasis seems to be largely cultural and historical, the reality is that such visits have in the past taken place in the context of a broad underlying political reality.
SOVEREIGNTY
The Institut de Projeccio Exterior de la Cultura Catalana (IPECC) have pitched the visit among supporters and members already, and it is provisionally earmarked to take place from 18 to 20 February. The angle used to encourage registration is precisely the many places of interest that the Rock harbours for Catalan visitors.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
18-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR