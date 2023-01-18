Government Launches Gibraltar’s Active Travel Strategy

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Transport launched Gibraltar’s Active Travel Strategy, which aims to present the Government’s vision for the future of active travel focusing on walking and cycling. These modes are said to be the most sustainable and healthy ways of travelling.

The strategy builds on foundations set out in Chapter six of the Sustainable Traffic and Transport Parking Plan (STTPP) published in March 2017. Within the particular chapter, it states how to encourage active travel and develop high quality cycling and walking networks. This “will contribute to the improvement of health and address social inclusion by improving physical access to employment and services for people who have no other alternative.”

