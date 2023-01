Three members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment recently competed in the Army Judo Championships.

Warrant Officer Class Two (WO2) Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor, Corporal (Cpl) Liam Conroy, Private (Pte) Norman Pozo all took to the mats in their respective weight categories.

19-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR