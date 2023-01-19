Statement by the Chief Minister in full: On Parliamentary Procedure

Mr Speaker Thank you for your statement and for leave to make my own which deals with matters also relating to Parliamentary procedure. It is no secret that 2023 will be an election year.

As a result, the debates which we will have in Parliament will be followed perhaps even more assiduously than they are at most times by our many compatriots.In the circumstances, I want to make sure that the Government contributes as much as possible to the smooth running of Parliament as we are able to.changedIn many respects, we have already changed Parliament beyond recognition from a manner of operation that we inherited and which left a lot to be desired.

