The ugly face of anti-social behaviour reared its head once again during the festive season and into 2023.

This phenomenon, while not limited to any age group, appears to be predominantly the purview of teenagers. It is obvious that there is a need for tougher action and more robust measures of deterrence in order to ensure respect for persons and for property.

19-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR