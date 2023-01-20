Applications for new house scheme for pensioner home owners

The Minister for Economic Development, Joe Bossano has been receiving a number of letters from Senior Citizens expressing interest in purchasing an apartment in the new housing scheme for pensioner home owners, which is being carried out as part of the National Economic Plan and the construction of which is being funded by the Savings Bank.
The first of these properties will be at Laguna Estate subject to successful planning permission.
