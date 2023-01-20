We always saw Spain not as a friendly neighbour but a hostile foreign power

by CARMEN GOMEZ
The wording that “Spain ceded the Rock situated at the mouth of the Mediterranean to the united Kingdom in 1713, but ever since has reclaimed its return; is something that we have got used to seeing since we were children, and our parents before us, and their ancestors.
But to anyone reading it for the first time, they would naturally ask “what gives this country called Spain the right to expect the return of a Rock that they gave away?” Who gave them the right to demand the return of our homeland? No one.
